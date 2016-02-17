Feb 17 Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Says revenue guidance for FY16 is revised to above 20 pct from "above 10 pct"; double digit growth anticipated thereafter

* Says 30 pct dividend pay-out ratio target confirmed for 2016

* Announces 2016 guidance and upgrades 2015 expectations

* Sees REBIT margin guidance of about 11 pct in 2016; increasing to 13 pct-15 pct by 2018

* Says revenues for the full year 2015 are expected to be about 270 million euros up more than 20pct from 220.6 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014

* REBIT for the full year 2015 expected to be up more than 20 pct from 22.9 million euros in 2014, slightly above 10 pct REBIT margin guidance

* Says net profit positively impacted by more than 30 million euros non recurring profit including the capital gain on disposal of IBA Molecular

* IBA is investing above 15 million euros in CAPEX over two years as part of a "scale up" program to increase production capacity