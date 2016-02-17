Feb 17 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 774.4 million euros ($864.6
million), up 7.1 pct
* H1 EBITDA is 600.3 million euros versus 559.6 million
euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA margin 77.5 percent versus 77.4 percent year
ago
* H1 net income group share is 188.0 million euros, up 17.0
pct
* H1 backlog 5.8 billion euros, down 5% pct
* Expects to meet its full year objective of revenue growth
of 2-3 pct at constant currency and excluding non-recurring
revenues
* AGM approved the payment of a dividend of 1.09 euros per
share
* FY EBITDA margin remains targeted at above 76.5 pct
* All other targets published in July 2015 are also
confirmed
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)