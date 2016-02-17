Feb 17 Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 774.4 million euros ($864.6 million), up 7.1 pct

* H1 EBITDA is 600.3 million euros versus 559.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA margin 77.5 percent versus 77.4 percent year ago

* H1 net income group share is 188.0 million euros, up 17.0 pct

* H1 backlog 5.8 billion euros, down 5% pct

* Expects to meet its full year objective of revenue growth of 2-3 pct at constant currency and excluding non-recurring revenues

* AGM approved the payment of a dividend of 1.09 euros per share 

* FY EBITDA margin remains targeted at above 76.5 pct

* All other targets published in July 2015 are also confirmed