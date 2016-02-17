BRIEF-Stratex International says proposed acquisition of Crusader Resources ltd
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
Feb 17 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd
* Heidi Rix will join Delta Africa on May 1 2016 as chief operating officer
* Karen Bramley appointed as country executive - east Africa, Jeremy Cooper as head of investments
* Mike Sewell appointed to head up acquisitions, Jaco van Zyl appointed as group finance manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles