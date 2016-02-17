PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 17 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* U.S. antitrust regulation waiting period relating to tender offer has expired
* The Company and Acorda Therapeutics entered into a combination agreement whereby Acorda will make a public tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares, American Depositary Shares, stock options, share units and warrants in Biotie that are not owned by Biotie or any of its subsidiaries Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains