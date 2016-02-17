BRIEF-Stratex International says proposed acquisition of Crusader Resources ltd
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
Feb 17 Discovery Ltd
* Sees headline earnings per share for 6 mths to Dec. 31 down 45-55 percent to 322.6-264.0 cents
* Sees normalised heps for 6 mths to Dec. 31 up 0-5 percent to 335.9-352.7 cents
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles