BRIEF-S 11 Group says chatchai Chotanakarn resigned as Vice Chairman
* Says Chatchai Chotanakarn resigned as vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Medcap publ AB :
* MedCap accepted for trade on Nasdaq Stockholm
* First day of trading is Feb. 25, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1Kp63J2
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Chatchai Chotanakarn resigned as vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hargreaves Lansdown announces that Mike Evans has informed board of his intention to step down as chairman.