Feb 17 Kungsleden AB :

* New financial targets at Kungsleden

* Presented a new business plan stretching to 2020 and new financial targets during the Year-End Report

* Says equity ratio is to be at least 35 per cent over time and shall not be lower than 30 per cent

* LTV-ratio should be in the interval of 50-60 per cent with a target of 55 per cent over time

* Interest coverage rate shall be more than 2.5 times

* Dividend in Kungsleden shall increase in relation to development of profit from property management Source text for Eikon:

