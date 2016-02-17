BRIEF-S 11 Group says chatchai Chotanakarn resigned as Vice Chairman
* Says Chatchai Chotanakarn resigned as vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Taaleri Oyj :
* Signs an agreement with football club HJK on financial support
* Will support HJK's Academy for 3 years
* Taaleri's investment will be 90,000 euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Chatchai Chotanakarn resigned as vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hargreaves Lansdown announces that Mike Evans has informed board of his intention to step down as chairman.