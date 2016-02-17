BRIEF-Fitch says cyber attacks show importance of it security to servicers
* Fitch says cyber attacks show importance of it security to servicers
Feb 17 Atos :
* Secures six year global outsourcing contract with RS Components, the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc
* Says there is an additional option to continue relationship until 2026 Source text: bit.ly/20YKSos Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fitch says cyber attacks show importance of it security to servicers
* Synopsys posts financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2017