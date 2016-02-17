BRIEF-Stratex International says proposed acquisition of Crusader Resources ltd
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
Feb 17 CNP Assurances :
* FY EBIT 2.43 billion euros ($2.71 billion) versus 2.44 billion euros year ago
* FY premium income of 31.6 billion euros, up 2.5 pct (3.4 pct like-for-like)
* Solvency II coverage rate of 192 pct
* FY attributable net profit up 4.7 pct to 1,130 million euros
* FY revenue 3.29 billion euros versus 3.28 billion euros year ago
* Cash dividend of 0.77 euros per share to be recommended at the annual general meeting
* FY attributable net profit 1.13 billion euros versus 1.08 billion euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LsUqvA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles