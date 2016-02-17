BRIEF-Stratex International says proposed acquisition of Crusader Resources ltd
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
Feb 17 Wendel SA
* Opens exclusive negotiations with ALD Automotive (Société Générale group ) with a view to selling Parcours
* Says for Wendel the net proceeds of the transaction would total around 250 million euros
* Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2016, provided the necessary regulatory approvals are received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles