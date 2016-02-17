Feb 17 Intershop Communications AG :
* FY product revenues in percent of total revenues climb to
41 pct (previous year: 30 pct)
* FY group revenues declined by 7 pct to 42.7 million euros
($48 million)
* FY EBITDA rose sharply from -2.1 million euros to 3.5
million euros
* FY EBIT amounted to 0.2 million euros in reporting
period, up from -6.3 million euros in previous year.
* Forecast: in 2016 due to further investments in product,
sales and marketing only moderate increase in EBIT with revenues
at prior-year level
* In medium term high sales potential in B2B market and
cloud environment
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
