Feb 17 Statoil says:

* Has decided to cancel contract with Maersk Gallant rig.

* The Maersk rig has been on contract with Statoil for two years, since 21 August 2014, and since Oct. 9 it has been sub-chartered to ConocoPhillips.

* Between Feb. 14 and Aug. 21 2016 Maersk Gallant is on a new contract with Total, who will pay cancellation fee according to former contract. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)