German stocks - Factors to watch on May 18
FRANKFURT, May 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
Feb 17 Distell Group Ltd
* Group revenue grew by 11.2 pct to r12.2 billion for 6 mths to Dec 31
* Reported headline earnings up 17,8 pct for 6 months ended Dec 31
* Macroeconomic outlook for remainder of financial year remains very challenging amid volatile trading conditions in many of our key markets
* Interim dividend of 165,0 cents per share
* Headline earnings per share increased by 17.7 pct to 531.5 cents for 6 mths to Dec. 31
* Tougher trading conditions are expected in second half of financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
* H1 operating profit 41.8 million STG versus 29.9 million STG