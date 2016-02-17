BRIEF-Unibail Rodamco announces the successful placement of 1.0 billion euros of bonds
* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EUR 1.0 BILLION OF BONDS
Feb 17 OTC Markets Group Inc :
* Mauna Kea Technologies has qualified to have its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trade on the OTCQX best market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 billion