PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 17 APN Promise SA :
* Its shareholders resolve to authorize company's management to buy back up to 1,635,137 own shares
* Its management authorized to buy back own shares at maximum price of 8 zlotys ($2.0) per share
* The bought back shares may be allocated for manager's option program, retirement, further sale or payment in exchange for shares of an acquired unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9470 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Board recommends not to distribute FY dividend Source:(http://bit.ly/2pNsT8A) Further company coverage: