Feb 17 Genmab :

* Says revenue increased by 283 million Danish crowns ($42.22 million), from 850 million crown in 2014 to 1,133 million crowns in 2015

* Says operating income improved by 465 million crowns, from 265 crowns million in 2014 to 730 million crowns in 2015.

* Says expect 2016 revenue between 825 million crowns and 875 million crowns

* Says 2015 year end cash position of 3,493 million crowns, compared to 2,661 million crowns as of Dec 31, 2014.

* Says expect 2016 operating income between 25 million Danish crowns and 75 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7035 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)