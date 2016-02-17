BRIEF-India's Makers Laboratories posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 2.7 million rupees versus loss 1.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Genmab :
* Says revenue increased by 283 million Danish crowns ($42.22 million), from 850 million crown in 2014 to 1,133 million crowns in 2015
* Says operating income improved by 465 million crowns, from 265 crowns million in 2014 to 730 million crowns in 2015.
* Says expect 2016 revenue between 825 million crowns and 875 million crowns
* Says 2015 year end cash position of 3,493 million crowns, compared to 2,661 million crowns as of Dec 31, 2014.
* Says expect 2016 operating income between 25 million Danish crowns and 75 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7035 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 18 German's Merck KGaA said first-quarter adjusted core earnings rose 14.5 percent, shored up by strong demand for its biotech lab supplies and inflated by an advance drug license payment.