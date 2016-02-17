BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Feb 17 CS Communication & Systemes SA :
* FY revenue 169.9 million euros versus 162.2 million euros ($180.67 million) year ago Source text: bit.ly/218OgK1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.