BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar board recommends not to distribute FY dividend
* Board recommends not to distribute FY dividend Source:(http://bit.ly/2pNsT8A) Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Ipsos SA :
* FY revenue 1.79 billion euros versus 1.67 billion euros ($1.86 billion) year ago
* FY gross margin at 1.15 billion euros versus 1.07 billion euros year ago
* FY net profit group share 126.5 million euros versus 120.8 million euros year ago
* Proposes a dividend of 0.80 euro per share, up 6.6 percent compared to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
