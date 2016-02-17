China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
Feb 17 ISG Plc :
* ISG notes extension of offer from Cathexis UK Holdings Limited at 171 pence per share and reiterates its recommendation to shareholders to accept
* All ISG shareholders are advised to accept offer
* Board of ISG repeats its statement that it believes accepting offer to be in best interests of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: