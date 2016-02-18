BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago
Feb 18 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :
* Q4 revenue 4.5 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 comprehensive profit 1.3 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* Estimates that it has reasonably good prerequisites for maintaining good profitability and achieving targeted total return of 10 pct on shareholders' equity in 2016
* 2016 ratio of maintenance and repair costs to value of investment properties is also not expected to change materially compared to previous year
* Change in value of current apartments in investment portfolio is expected to turn slightly positive during this year
* 2016 gross and net rental yields are estimated to remain approximately at level of last year
* 2016 euro-denominated result impact of acquisition of properties is not expected to differ significantly from same order as 2015
* Total dividends distributed in 2015: 1.20 euros per share (1.12 euros per share)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago