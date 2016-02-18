Feb 18 Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* Fair value real estate portfolio at Dec. 31, 869.4 million euros versus 756.3 million euros ($842.82 million) year ago

* FY rental income stable at 50.5 million euros versus 50.2 million euros year ago

* FY net current result is in line with 2014 and amounts to 25.6 million euros

* FY net asset value (group share) per share EPRA of 81.3 euros (+ 7.6 pct)

* Occupancy rate at Dec. 31 stood at 95.96 percent versus 96.24 percent year ago

* Dividend increase to 4.70 euro gross per share (+ 3.2 pct)

* Company expects to realize a higher net result and net current result in 2016 than in 2015

* Dividend over 2016 can be maintained at minimum the same level

* The outlook for 2015 has been confirmed by the realized figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)