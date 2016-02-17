BRIEF-Shareholder Guoguang Capital buys 3.3 pct stake in Huawen Media Investment
* Says its controlling shareholder Guoguang Capital acquired 3.3 percent stake(66 million shares) in the company, raising its stake in the company to 11.2 percent
Feb 17 IDH SA
* 4 Better Life SA buys 314,321,204 shares of IDH raising its stake in company to 50.63 percent
* IDM SA sold 17,85 pct stake in IDH SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its controlling shareholder Guoguang Capital acquired 3.3 percent stake(66 million shares) in the company, raising its stake in the company to 11.2 percent
* SALES IN Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR34.3 MILLION, REPRESENTING A DECLINE OF EUR3.2 MILLION OR 8.6% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR