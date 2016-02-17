BRIEF-Shareholder Guoguang Capital buys 3.3 pct stake in Huawen Media Investment
* Says its controlling shareholder Guoguang Capital acquired 3.3 percent stake(66 million shares) in the company, raising its stake in the company to 11.2 percent
Feb 17 2Intellect.com SA :
* Signs framework deal with Graffiti.ERP SA for delivery of programming services
* Estimated value of deal with Graffiti.ERP SA is at 780,000 zlotys ($197,214) net per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9551 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SALES IN Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR34.3 MILLION, REPRESENTING A DECLINE OF EUR3.2 MILLION OR 8.6% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR