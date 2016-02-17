PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 17 Ls Telcom AG :
* Q1 revenue 7.55 million euros ($8.40 million), up 8 pct
* Q1 consolidated net profit amounts to 265,000 (prev. year: 305,000 euros)
* Q1 EBIT of 370,000 euros (prev. year: 350,000 euros)
* Sees FY 2016 revenue and EBIT at least on level of FY 2013/2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Board recommends not to distribute FY dividend Source:(http://bit.ly/2pNsT8A) Further company coverage: