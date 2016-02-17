BRIEF-Getin Holding reports Q1 net profit down at 17.2 mln zlotys, plans bond issue
* Q1 NET PROFIT 17.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 33.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 17 ECO Business Immobilien AG :
* Has made a request that the general meeting of ECO may resolve to transfer the shares of the other shareholders of ECO to ECO Share Verwaltungs GmbH
* Transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ECO is to take place against cash compensation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 17.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 33.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* “FIRST-QUARTER ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) WERE UP ON THE BACK OF €0.4 BILLION NET INFLOWS GENERATED BY PRIVATE BANKING, EVI AND ASSET MANAGEMENT, AMONG OTHER FACTORS.