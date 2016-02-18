BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Feb 17 Unity Kapital Assurance Plc :
* Says board has appointed Aisha A. Abraham as the chairman of board
* Says she is currently executive director, secretariat services of Unity Bank Plc Source: bit.ly/1Qm0YUk Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago