Feb 18 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :
* FY EBIT of 32.6 million euros ($36.31 million)(27.6 pct
EBIT margin), net profit of 23.7 million euros, EPS of 1.76
euro
* Q4 EBIT of 18.0 million euros(42.1 pct of revenue), net
profit of 13.4 million euros, EPS of 1.00 euros
* Q4 net profit group share 13.4 million euros versus 8.3
million euros year ago
* FY revenue of 118.5 million euros, -9.8 pct (-6.2 pct
excluding Event rentals and at constant currency), above 110-115
million euro guidance
* Q4 revenue of 42.9 million euros, +40.4 pct
* Order book of 50.4 million euros on Feb 15
* For 2016 , expects around 10 million euros of rentals from
2016 big events (mainly Euro football championship and Olympics)
