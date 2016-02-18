CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Feb 18 Kinepolis Group NV :
* In 2015 generated 301.6 million euro in revenue compared to 262.6 million euro ($292.7 million) a year ago
* FY net current profit rose by 21.4 pct to 43.2 million euro
* FY current EBITDA rose by 22.5 pct to 91 million euro
* Proposed dividend per share is 0.80 euro, a rise of 15.9 pct, on basis of a 50 pct pay-out ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.