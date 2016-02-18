BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago
Feb 18 Thurgauer Kantonalbank :
* Dividend is again 2.75 Swiss francs per participation certificate
* FY 2015 profit of 122.4 million Swiss francs ($123.51 million). This is 9.1 percent (+ 10.2 million) over the previous year.
* FY 2015 business performance of 149 million francs, representing an increase of 5.7 percent
For 2016 expects a lower business performance than in 2015
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago