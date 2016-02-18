BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Feb 18 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* Q4 rental income 327 million Swedish crowns versus 322 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 124 million crowns versus 97 million crowns year ago
* Proposes a dividend of 2.85 crowns per share (2.85 crowns year ago) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago