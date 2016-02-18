BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago
Feb 18 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* Will build in Otaniemi a new campus building as well as commercial premises in the Metro Centre
* Aalto University's School of Arts, Design and Architecture will move into the building, designed by Verstas Arkkitehdit Oy, after it is completed in stages, in April-June 2018.
* The total value of the project, to be launched in February, is about 101 million euros
Project's planning and construction will be jointly implemented, and risks and benefits shared between an alliance consisting of SRV and Aalto University Properties Ltd

* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago