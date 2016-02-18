Feb 18 Srv Yhtiot Oyj

* Q4 revenue 226.6 million euros versus 193.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 17.0 million euros versus 9.6 million euros year ago

* Proposed dividend is 0.10 euros (0.07)

* Full-year revenue for 2016 is expected to grow and operating profit to improve on 2015 Source text for Eikon:

