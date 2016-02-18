Feb 18 Elmos Semiconductor AG :

* Sales for full year 2015 were up 4.8 pct to 219.6 million euro ($244.74 million)

* FY gross profit reached 91.6 million euros; this equals a gross margin of 41.7 pct (2014: 91.4 million euros or 43.6 pct)

* FY EBIT was increased by 8.7 pct to 24.5 million euros 

* FY consolidated net income amounted to 16.2 million euro or EPS of 0.82 euros (2014: 18.3 million euros or 0.94 euros)

* Dividend payment of again 0.33 euro per share

* Anticipates a sales growth of between 2 pct and 6 pct in 2016 compared to previous year

* EBIT margin is expected to reach roughly 10 pct in 2016

* Capital expenditures ratio is scheduled to be lower than 12 pct of sales in 2016

* "2016 will probably be another challenging year for global car market"

* 2016 sales will be affected by expected weak worldwide increase in new car registrations