BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Feb 18 Victoria Park AB
* Q4 revenue 170 million Swedish crowns versus 85 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit after tax 275 million crowns versus 77 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.20 crowns per share for each ordinary share
* Proposes dividend of 20 crowns per share per each preference share for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago