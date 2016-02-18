Feb 18 Cloetta AB

* Says board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.50 (-) per share.

* net sales for quarter increased by 2.7 per cent to SEK 1,622 million (1,579), including a positive impact from foreign exchange rates of 0.2 per cent.

* Q4 operating profit was SEK 239 million (262)

* Says compared to the same quarter of last year, operating profit was affected by increased one-off costs, mainly related to the planned closure of the factory in Dieren, the Netherlands. Last year was impacted by a large one-off effect in the fourth quarter that improved the operating result

* Q4 EBIT margin was 14.7 per cent (16.6)

* Operating profit margin, adjusted, declined during the quarter mainly as a result of the performance of one of the acquisitions

* Says with regard to sales and profitability, Lonka developed according to plan during quarter

* Says when cost synergies from acquisition of Lonka have been realized, we expect these to support Cloetta's target of an EBIT margin of 14 per cent in 2017