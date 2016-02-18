BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Feb 18 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :
* Rental income amounted to 584 million Norwegian crowns ($68.3 million) for Q4
* Profit before tax was 1.08 billion crowns for Q4
* Q4 net rental income 512 million crowns versus 491 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 1.08 billion crowns versus 526 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.80 crowns per share for 2015
* Expectations of continuing low interest rates point to strong demand for commercial property, although increasing uncertainty in financial markets is expected to have dampening effect on demand Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5466 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago