Feb 18 Agasti Holding ASA :

* Says net income for Q4 was 481 million ($56.28 million Norwegian crowns compared to loss of 37 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating revenue 0 million crowns versus 104.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating loss (EBIT) of 20.5 million crowns versus loss of 65.0 million crowns year ago

* Intends to propose that additional dividend of about 0.4 crown per share is paid for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5459 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)