Feb 18 Vastned Retail NV :

* FY direct result up to 2.58 euro ($2.87) per share (2014: 2.44 euro)

* At a high 97.9 pct the 2015 occupancy rate of the total portfolio remains stable (year-end 2014: 97.6 pct)

* Loan-To-Value at year-end 2015 well within desired range of 40 pct - 45 pct at 41.6 pct

* 2016 direct result guidance between 2.30 euro and 2.40 euro per share Source text: [bit.ly/1LuEmJP] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)