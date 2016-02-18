Feb 18 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* Lancashire board chairman succession planning

* Artin Thomas, who has served as a director on Lancashire board for over 9 years and as chairman since 2007, will step down from both roles following this year's annual general meeting on May 4, 2016

* Decided to appoint current director Peter Clarke as his successor following AGM