Feb 18 Vodafone Group
* Intends to raise approximately £2.9 billion through
issuance of mandatory convertible bonds
* Bonds intended to be issued in two tranches: 18 month
maturity and 3 year maturity
* Bonds convertible into ordinary shares representing
approximately 5% of Vodafone's current share capital
* Potential for Vodafone to buy back shares following
conversion of the bonds in order to mitigate dilution, utilising
the disposal proceeds from its $5 billion Verizon loan notes
* Vodafone to hedge its exposure to share price movements
during the term of the bonds via an option strategy
