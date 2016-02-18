Feb 18 Lenta Ltd says:

* 2015 net profit grew by 13.4 percent to 10.3 billion roubles ($136.35 million);

* Adjusted EBITDA at 28.1 billion roubles, up 31.4 percent, with a margin of 11.1 percent vs 11.0 percent in 2014;

* In H2 2015, net profit at 7.3 billion roubles vs 6.4 billion roubles in H2 2014;

* H2 adjusted EBITDA at 16.3 billion roubles vs 13.2 billion roubles in H2 2014;

* H2 adjusted EBITDA margin at 11.8 percent vs 12.3 percent in H2 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 75.5400 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)