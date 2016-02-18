Feb 18 DNB Asa :

* DNB has during the last month conducted a review of the strategic alternatives available related to the bank's credit card operations that are provided through external distribution channels

* Says assessment has been carried out, and DNB has concluded to keep the operations within the group

* As an extension of the initial assessment, additional efforts will be initiated to further develop the business under its current DNB ownership

* One of the potential outcomes was a sale of all or parts of the operations to an external party