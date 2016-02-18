CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Feb 18 Raisio Oyj
* Finnish media reports Oat Solutions LLC has made a civil lawsuit against Raisio in the U.S, regarding the companies' earlier cooperation in oat products
* says denies claims by Oat Solutions LLC
* Says demands by Oat Solutions have already been rejected in an arbitration in Finland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.