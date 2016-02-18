CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Feb 18 Danish brewer Carlsberg
* Says appoints Michiel Herkemij as senior vice president for Western European region starting 1 April 2016
* Says Herkemij will succeed Jorn Tolstrup Rohde who upon mutual agreement will leave Carlsberg Group after seven years in the position
* Says Herkemij has served since October 2015 as Interim CEO of the Groups' business in the UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting and editing by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.