Feb 18 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd :

* Dividend of 6.17 US$C per share for 6 mths to 31 Dec, an increase from last six months of 32.8 pct

* Profit for six months to 31 December 2015 amounted to $7.8 million, compared to $2.2 million loss year ago

* Headline diluted loss earnings per share for 6 mths to Dec. 31 at 11.92 cents

* Remains confident on prospects of business growth and future returns