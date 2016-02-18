Feb 18 Anglo American Plc :

* Launches cash tender offers for certain U.S. dollar securities for an aggregate consideration of up to $300 mln

* Inviting holders of certain of euro, sterling denominated debt securities with aggregate nominal amount outstanding of about U.S.$4.08 bln to sell securities to co