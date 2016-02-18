BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago
Feb 18 Anglo American Plc :
* Launches cash tender offers for certain U.S. dollar securities for an aggregate consideration of up to $300 mln
* Inviting holders of certain of euro, sterling denominated debt securities with aggregate nominal amount outstanding of about U.S.$4.08 bln to sell securities to co
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago