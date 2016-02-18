Feb 18 Truworths International Ltd

* Group retail sales for 26-week period ended Dec. 27, 2015 increased by 36 pct to R8.5 billion

* HEPS and diluted HEPS increased 21 pct to 405.0 cents and 403.8 cents respectively for 26 wks to Dec. 27

* Retail sales (excluding office) for 6 wks of trading since interim period-end up 16.8 pct versus year ago

* Inventories increased to R2.7 billion at end of period

* Capital expenditure of R503 million has been committed for remainder of 2016 financial period

* Shareholders can elect to receive cash dividend of 270 (2015: 236) cents per share