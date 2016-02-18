Feb 18 Traction AB :

* Q4 profit after taxes flat at 16 million Swedish crowns

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 2.55 crowns (2.00) per share

* Net Asset Value per share increased by 0.8 (0.8) percent in Q4

* Net Asset Value per share as of Dec. 31 is 143 crowns versus 133 crowns year ago

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)