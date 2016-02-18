BRIEF-National Real Estate Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago
Feb 18 Traction AB :
* Q4 profit after taxes flat at 16 million Swedish crowns
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 2.55 crowns (2.00) per share
* Net Asset Value per share increased by 0.8 (0.8) percent in Q4
* Net Asset Value per share as of Dec. 31 is 143 crowns versus 133 crowns year ago
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.2 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago