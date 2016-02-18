Feb 18 Bogorodskiye Delikatesy PJSC

* Says Neftinvest divests its 12.24 pct in company stake

* Says UK Proflider divests its 5.78 pct of stake in company 

* Says Investitsii i Traditsii increases its stake in company to 17.21 pct from 6.1 pct

* Says UFS INVESTMENTS LTD acquires 5.78 pct in company stake