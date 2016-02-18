CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Feb 18 Bogorodskiye Delikatesy PJSC
* Says Neftinvest divests its 12.24 pct in company stake
* Says UK Proflider divests its 5.78 pct of stake in company
* Says Investitsii i Traditsii increases its stake in company to 17.21 pct from 6.1 pct
* Says UFS INVESTMENTS LTD acquires 5.78 pct in company stake Source text: bit.ly/1RQJTRm , bit.ly/1KY4a63 , bit.ly/1LvjxOp , bit.ly/1QLC0If Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.